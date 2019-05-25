|
Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction
05-25-2019
Trivium star Matt Heafy has offered up his own rendition of Slipknot's brand new single "Unsainted" with a special acoustic cover of the song.
The Slipknot song will be featured on the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind" and Heafy shared his unplugged version of the song on his YouTube channel after a fan requested it.
Matt had this to say, "This cover was requested by: ReaperofTe**or. Thank you all for your constant support, I hope you're enjoying all the content.
"This cover was recorded during KiichiChaosKaraoke - a time where subscribers of my Twitch page choose a song for me to learn; timing down the pick by 5 minutes - auction-style.
"Once picked, the song has to be learned and performed in its entirety - immediately - no matter how long it takes. ." Check it out here
Related Stories
Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction
Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death
Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies
Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery
Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics
Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival