Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

05-25-2019
Slipknot

Trivium star Matt Heafy has offered up his own rendition of Slipknot's brand new single "Unsainted" with a special acoustic cover of the song.

The Slipknot song will be featured on the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind" and Heafy shared his unplugged version of the song on his YouTube channel after a fan requested it.

Matt had this to say, "This cover was requested by: ReaperofTe**or. Thank you all for your constant support, I hope you're enjoying all the content.

"This cover was recorded during KiichiChaosKaraoke - a time where subscribers of my Twitch page choose a song for me to learn; timing down the pick by 5 minutes - auction-style.

"Once picked, the song has to be learned and performed in its entirety - immediately - no matter how long it takes. ." Check it out here


