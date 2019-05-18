News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online (Week in Review)

The Who

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online was a top 5 story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform the band's 1971 classic, "Won't Get Fooled Again", on children's instruments on the May 15 episode of The Tonight Show.

Daltrey handled lead vocals and tambourine for the song, while Townshend played ukulele and shared backing vocals with the program's host.

The concert staple "Won't Get Fooled Again" was a US Top 15 hit for The Who in the summer of 1971 as the lead single from the group's fifth album, "Who's Next."

Daltrey and Townshend filmed the Tonight Show performance while in New York City to perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13 as part of The Who's Moving On! tour of North America.

Launched in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7, the trek sees the pair joined by a local symphony orchestra each night of the 29-show series as conducted by Who associate Keith Levenson. Watch the TV performance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More The Who News

