Falling In Reverse Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

William Lee | 11-06-2019

Falling In Reverse were set to kick off their Episode IV Tour this week (November 7th), but they have been forced to pull the plug on the trek due to a family emergency.

The trek was to include Crown In Reverse and Tom MacDonald but Falling In Reverse shared the sad news that guitarist Derek Jones' fiancee has been hospitalized due to complications of metastatic cancer.

Frontman Ronnie Radke had this to say, "I can't believe I'm even typing this... Derek's fiancee Stina's cancer has hospitalized her recently due to fluid in the lungs. While in the hospital matters have gotten worse and she has been moved to the ICU.

"Unfortunately we will have to cancel the Episode 4 tour. However, Derek and I discussed it and agreed that we are going to try and play Australia.

"It does not seem right in my heart to tour knowing of her condition as Derek has to be with her to help her fight through this. I'm sorry to the fans, Crown The Empire and Tom MacDonald. I will make it up to you somehow."


