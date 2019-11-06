.

Heart Thinking About New Music Following Reunion Tour

William Lee | 11-06-2019

Heart

Heart's Nancy Wilson says that new music from the group following the recent conclusion of their successful reunion tour "would be a beautiful thing".

Nancy and her sister Ann reunited Heart for the Love Alive tour, when asked what is next for the group, Ann responded, "It's too early to say for sure, but new music is rolling around inside my head..."

That appeared to be a good idea to Nancy who said, "Because the tour was so fulfilling, as well as quite successful, it's fun to start imagining what the next step could be. A new song or two would be a beautiful thing!"

They were also asked what it was like to stage the Heart reunion tour. Ann said, "For me it was a thrill to put my voice and soul to the Heart songs. The two years of solo work taught me things about life and singing I never knew before. I felt like I was coming at this tour very strong and fresh. Together, Nancy and I slipped into a new groove that worked!"

Nancy responded, "Coming back together this time felt not only sweet but more relevant than the past few tours. We had renewed inspiration to play together after the long absence and we both brought along some new inspirations from our solo ventures."


