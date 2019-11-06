.

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

William Lee | 11-06-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motley Crue

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil took to social media to address a tabloid report over the weekend that claimed that problems between him and Tommy Lee was preventing the band from taking advantage of a lucrative reunion tour offer.

The report made claims, based on anonymous sources, that the band had been offered a $150 million Live Nation tour, but some of the demands/terms led to bickering between Lee and Neil.

Vince took to Twitter to strike down the report. He tweeted, "People these rumors are false. I haven't spoken to any band member's since movie premiere.

"I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now. There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don't believe anything from These so-called gossip sites. Keep Rocking". See the original tweet


Related Stories


Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Motley Crue Stream 'Ride With The Devil' Lyric Video

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Motley Crue Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dr. Feelgood'

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format

Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue Bring The Dirt To New Generation

More Motley Crue News


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Want All Former Members For Final Concert- Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report- Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album- more

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Bart Walsh Dies- Robert Plant Not Sure About Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven- Metallica Give Big To Wildfire Relief- Killswitch Engage- more



Reviews
Busy Signal - Parts of the Puzzle

Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Want All Former Members For Final Concert

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Angels & Airwaves Announce North American Tour

Jasta Stream New Song Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach

Falling In Reverse Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Heart Thinking About New Music Following Reunion Tour

Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases New Christmas Single



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.