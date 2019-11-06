Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil took to social media to address a tabloid report over the weekend that claimed that problems between him and Tommy Lee was preventing the band from taking advantage of a lucrative reunion tour offer.

The report made claims, based on anonymous sources, that the band had been offered a $150 million Live Nation tour, but some of the demands/terms led to bickering between Lee and Neil.

Vince took to Twitter to strike down the report. He tweeted, "People these rumors are false. I haven't spoken to any band member's since movie premiere.

"People these rumors are false. I haven't spoken to any band member's since movie premiere.

"I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now. There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don't believe anything from These so-called gossip sites. Keep Rocking".





