Bring Me The Horizon Stream New Song 'Ludens'

Bring Me The Horizon have released a stream of their new song "Ludens". The track comes from the brand new "Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding)" soundtrack.

Frontman Oli Sykes had this to say, "'Death Stranding' is a game I've been waiting for long before collaborating with them was on the table. Kojima-san is one of the few people I would call a hero to me, so making a track for his first game since Konami was equal parts daunting, stressful and exciting... the whole thing felt surreal, and not right...

"To be honest, I didn't see where a Bring Me The Horizon song was going to fit into an art house AAA game, but I was stupid to try and pigeonhole Kojima's style!" Listen to the new song





