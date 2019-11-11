In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black Tour

In This Moment have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a North American headline tour that will feature support from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black.

The In Between Tour will be kicking off on March 24th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will run until May 17th where it will wrap up in Morrison, CO at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The band also announced that they plan to release some new music early next year and deliver the studio album they are currently working on in the spring of 2020.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10am local time. See the tour dates below:

3/24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

3/26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

3/28 -Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4/4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

4/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

4/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

4/13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

4/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

4/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

4/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

4/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

4/19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

4/23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

4/25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

4/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

4/28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

5/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

5/2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

5/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5/6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

5/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

5/8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

5/11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

5/15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

5/16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

5/17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre





