KISS Postpone, Cancel Dates Due To Paul Stanley Illness

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has a bad case of the flu and under the advice of doctors, the band has been forced to make some changes to the Australian and New Zealand leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour.

The band was scheduled to launch the tour leg this Saturday (November 16th) at the Perth RAC Arena, but have rescheduled the show for December 3rd.

The previously announced stop at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand has been canceled, but the band plans to make up the dates at some point in the future.

The group issued the following, "We were due to leave the US tomorrow (November 12th) to kick off their eagerly awaited End Of The Road tour in Perth this Saturday November 16th.

"Due to a bad case of Influenza, doctors have advised Paul Stanley to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth. With the expectation of Australian audiences high, KISS don't want to not give 100% and so have made changes to the Australian and New Zealand dates.

"The Perth RAC Arena concert on November 16th has been rescheduled from the beginning to the end of the Australian tour and will now take place on Tuesday, December 3rd.

"All tickets to the November 16th concert are valid for the December 3rd show and no exchange is necessary. Simply present your existing ticket(s) at RAC Arena on the new date. For patrons unable to attend on December 3rd, a refund is available until November 25th. Please contact Ticketek on 132 849.

"After the Australian dates end on December 3rd, KISS depart immediately for a Japanese tour. Therefore, the show originally on December 3rd at Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand cannot be rescheduled and will unfortunately be cancelled.

"We sincerely apologise to fans. The Auckland date will be re-planned for a later stage of the End Of The Road World Tour. All tickets to the Spark Arena concert will be refunded from the point of purchase. Please contact Ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

"The remainder of the tour remains unchanged and will now kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 19th."





