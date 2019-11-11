Raven Black Release Lyric Video As Static-X Tour Begins

Raven Black are marking the kick off of the second leg of Static-X's North American tour with the release of a lyric video for their new single, "He is the One. "

The track comes from the band's forthcoming third studio album, which will be entitled "The Key" and is set to hit stores next March. Watch the lyric video here.

Fans can catch the band on the new leg of Static X's 20th Anniversary Wisconsin Death Trip Tour / Memorial to Wayne Static Tour. They had this to say about the trek, "We are incredibly excited to also be performing on the second leg of the Static-X Wisconsin death trip 20th anniversary tour Featuring co-headliners Mushroomhead and Drowning Pool and support from + DOPE + & Wednesday 13!" See the dates below:

11/08 - Emo's - Austin, TX

11/09 - Clicks - Tyler, TX

11/10 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

11/12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

11/13 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

11/15 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale

11/16 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

11/17 - Club LA - Destin, FL

11/19 - Cone Denim - Greensboro, NC

11/20 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

11/21 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

11/22 - Skyloft - Albany, NY

11/23 - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI

11/24 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

11/27 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

11/28 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

11/29 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

11/30 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

12/01 - The City Center - Champaign, IL

12/02 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

12/03 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI

12/04 - The Myth - St. Paul, MN

12/05 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

12/06 - Pop's - Sauget, IL

12/07 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

12/08 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO





