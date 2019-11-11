.

Raven Black Release Lyric Video As Static-X Tour Begins

Michael Angulia | 11-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Raven Black

Raven Black are marking the kick off of the second leg of Static-X's North American tour with the release of a lyric video for their new single, "He is the One. "

The track comes from the band's forthcoming third studio album, which will be entitled "The Key" and is set to hit stores next March. Watch the lyric video here.

Fans can catch the band on the new leg of Static X's 20th Anniversary Wisconsin Death Trip Tour / Memorial to Wayne Static Tour. They had this to say about the trek, "We are incredibly excited to also be performing on the second leg of the Static-X Wisconsin death trip 20th anniversary tour Featuring co-headliners Mushroomhead and Drowning Pool and support from + DOPE + & Wednesday 13!" See the dates below:

11/08 - Emo's - Austin, TX
11/09 - Clicks - Tyler, TX
11/10 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
11/12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN
11/13 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA
11/15 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale
11/16 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
11/17 - Club LA - Destin, FL
11/19 - Cone Denim - Greensboro, NC
11/20 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA
11/21 - Express Live - Columbus, OH
11/22 - Skyloft - Albany, NY
11/23 - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI
11/24 - Sony Hall - New York, NY
11/27 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI
11/28 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI
11/29 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH
11/30 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI
12/01 - The City Center - Champaign, IL
12/02 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL
12/03 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI
12/04 - The Myth - St. Paul, MN
12/05 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
12/06 - Pop's - Sauget, IL
12/07 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE
12/08 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO


Related Stories


Raven Black Release Lyric Video As Static-X Tour Begins

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Raven Black Launch Album and Comic Book Preorders

More Raven Black News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- The Black Crowes Announce Reunion Tour- KISS Postpone, Cancel Dates Due To Paul Stanley Illness- more


Reviews
Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

Busy Signal - Parts of the Puzzle

Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

The Black Crowes Announce Reunion Tour

KISS Postpone, Cancel Dates Due To Paul Stanley Illness

Alter Bridge Announce 2020 American Tour

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black Tour

Dio's 'Holy Diver' A 'Perfect Album' Says Dave Grohl

Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary

Raven Black Release Lyric Video As Static-X Tour Begins



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.