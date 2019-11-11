Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary

Canadian power trio Triumph have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their "Classics" album with a reissue on December 13th.

The band release the 13-track effort that features 11 of their greatest hits including "Lay It on the Line" and "Fight The Good Fight", along with two classic live performances.

The band had the following to say about the reissue, "We are excited to showcase our career on the 'Classics' reissue. It's a beautiful package and sounds awesome!" See the tracklisting below:

Tears in the Rain

Lay It on the Line

I Live for the Weekend

Magic Power

Somebody's Out There

Spellbound

A World of Fantasy

Follow Your Heart

Fight the Good Fight

Rock & Roll Machine

Hold On

Never Surrender (Live at the US Festival)

Blinding Light Show/Moon Child (Live at Sweden Rock)





