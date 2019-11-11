.

Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 11-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Triumph

Canadian power trio Triumph have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their "Classics" album with a reissue on December 13th.

The band release the 13-track effort that features 11 of their greatest hits including "Lay It on the Line" and "Fight The Good Fight", along with two classic live performances.

The band had the following to say about the reissue, "We are excited to showcase our career on the 'Classics' reissue. It's a beautiful package and sounds awesome!" See the tracklisting below:

Tears in the Rain
Lay It on the Line
I Live for the Weekend
Magic Power
Somebody's Out There
Spellbound
A World of Fantasy
Follow Your Heart
Fight the Good Fight
Rock & Roll Machine
Hold On
Never Surrender (Live at the US Festival)
Blinding Light Show/Moon Child (Live at Sweden Rock)


Related Stories


Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary

Triumph Fans Needed For Official Documentary Event

Triumph In The Studio For Just A Game Anniversary

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Triumph News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- The Black Crowes Announce Reunion Tour- KISS Postpone, Cancel Dates Due To Paul Stanley Illness- more


Reviews
Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

Busy Signal - Parts of the Puzzle

Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

The Black Crowes Announce Reunion Tour

KISS Postpone, Cancel Dates Due To Paul Stanley Illness

Alter Bridge Announce 2020 American Tour

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black Tour

Dio's 'Holy Diver' A 'Perfect Album' Says Dave Grohl

Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary

Raven Black Release Lyric Video As Static-X Tour Begins



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.