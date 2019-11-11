Triumph Revisiting Classics For 30th Anniversary
Canadian power trio Triumph have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their "Classics" album with a reissue on December 13th.
The band release the 13-track effort that features 11 of their greatest hits including "Lay It on the Line" and "Fight The Good Fight", along with two classic live performances.
The band had the following to say about the reissue, "We are excited to showcase our career on the 'Classics' reissue. It's a beautiful package and sounds awesome!" See the tracklisting below:
Tears in the Rain
Lay It on the Line
I Live for the Weekend
Magic Power
Somebody's Out There
Spellbound
A World of Fantasy
Follow Your Heart
Fight the Good Fight
Rock & Roll Machine
Hold On
Never Surrender (Live at the US Festival)
Blinding Light Show/Moon Child (Live at Sweden Rock)
