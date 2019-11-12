Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him

Ozzy Osbourne recently looked back at his beginnings as a solo artist and some of the legendary guitarists he has worked with to promote his forthcoming "See You On The Other SIDE" box set, which will be released on November 29th.

He was asked about "getting his debut solo album ["Blizzard of Ozz'] ready" and he responded with how Randy Rhoads helped change his approach to making music, "With Black Sabbath, I'd go and let them do their thing, and I'd add the vocal, no matter what the key was. I'd have to try and work out a way to put a melody on there.

"But, when I started working with Randy Rhoads, he was the first guy to go, 'Maybe you should do it in this key.' And I go, 'Oh!' He was a first guy to ever consider my opinion and give me a break. But I got an education working with Black Sabbath, it made it a little easier for me to work with other musicians. But with Randy, it was fun again!"

Ozzy was then asked about the differences between the guitarist he has worked with over his solo career, Randy, Jake E. Lee, Zakk. He responded, "Well, Randy Rhoads was the best. If I had to say which one of the guitar players you'd rather work with, who was the most musically trained, it was Randy, because he could write, he could read, he could play, he taught at his mother's school, and he had patience with me.

"And he would work with me, as opposed to me having to work on top of what he put down. It was fun! Then he got tragically killed. And I'll never forget it as long as I live. That story, we all know now. But, I mean, he was only a young man. He was in his early twenties. It just doesn't seem right... I'm 70 years of age and it's so sad when you think the guy got killed so early.

"And then there was Jake E. Lee, he was another great player. But then, Zakk is somewhere else, man! That guy gets faster and faster. Zakk has been with me longer than any guitar player ever!

"He's been with me the longest and is one of the greatest friends I'll ever have. He is a family member to me. I mean, if I ever really needed him for anything, I could phone him up and he'd say, 'I'll be there in five minutes.' And vice-versa. Zakk's a hard-working guy. He works his balls off."





