The Black Crowes SiriusXM Appearance Goes Online

William Lee | 11-13-2019

The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes performed a series of classic tracks during a November 11 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and video has been shared online.

Led by Chris and Rich Robinson, the band delivered live versions of "Jealous Again", "She Talks To Angels" and their cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle" from tehri 1991 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker."

The brothers Robinson were on hand to announce the group's extensive reunion tour, which will see The Black Crowes performing their first album in its entirety alongside a set of hits.

"Shake Your Money Maker" reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than five million copies in the country. The group - who played their first show in six years at the Bowery Ballroom in New York the night of the Stern Show visit - will begin the opening leg of the reunion series in Austin, TX on June 17. Watch the appearance


