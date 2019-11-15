.

Deep Purple Expand Soundboard Series With Live In Rome

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2019

Deep Purple

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release "Live In Rome 2013" on December 6th. Issued as part of the band's "Soundboard Series", the project captures the lineup of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Steve Morse in concert on the "Now What?!" tour in support of their first album after the passing of former bandmate and good friend Jon Lord.

The package features Deep Purple delivering classic tracks alongside material from their 19th studio record for the Italian crowd at the Ippodromo Delle Capannelle.

While some material from the Rome concert has been presented on special editions of the band's last two studio albums, the entire 2013 concert will see its availability on CD and LP for the first time next month.

Deep Purple's "The Soundboard Series" presents a selection of rare live recordings from the band´s archive, spanning over the last two decades of concerts around the world. Launched this past spring with a 2001 show from Newcastle, Australia, the releases are available in 20,000 numbered Limited Edition CDs and 2,000 numbered LPs; these limited editions will be available until sold out. See the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


