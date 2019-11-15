.

Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'Wandering Star'

Bruce Henne | 11-15-2019

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming "Wandering Star" as the lead single from their forthcoming EP, "Blue Moon Rising."

"It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote 'Black Star Dancing,'" says Gallagher. "It's that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It's already a live standard and we haven't even played it yet."

Due May 6, 2020, the latest in a series of EPs from the former Oasis guitarist will also include "Come On Outside" and three mixes of the title track.

Gallagher released three EPs in 2019, including "Wait & Return", "Black Star Dancing" and "This Is The Place." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


