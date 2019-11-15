Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'Wandering Star'

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming "Wandering Star" as the lead single from their forthcoming EP, "Blue Moon Rising."

"It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote 'Black Star Dancing,'" says Gallagher. "It's that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It's already a live standard and we haven't even played it yet."

Due May 6, 2020, the latest in a series of EPs from the former Oasis guitarist will also include "Come On Outside" and three mixes of the title track.

Gallagher released three EPs in 2019, including "Wait & Return", "Black Star Dancing" and "This Is The Place." Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Noel Gallagher Shares 'A Dream Is All I Need To Get By' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher Streams Evil Flower Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'This Is The Place' Video

Noel Gallagher Talks Oasis, New Music On Late Night TV

Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'This Is The Place'

Noel Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic At Isle Of Wight Festival

Noel Gallagher Releases 'Sail On' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

More Noel Gallagher News



