Hollywood Undead Deliver 'Time Bomb' And Announce Album

Hollywood Undead have released a visual video for their new single "Time Bomb," which comes from their forthcoming album "New Empire Vol. 1".

The band will be releasing their sixth full-length studio effort on February 14th and explains Johnny 3 Tears had the following to say about the upcoming album, "This album is our attempt at reimagining Hollywood Undead, not just a new sound for this release, but a new sound for the band altogether.

"Our goal from the outset was to make music that stands alone from our other albums, yet seamlessly fits with what we've made before. Building upon the old to create a new sound and a New Empire." Watch the visual clip here.





