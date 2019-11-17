.

Mob Rules Take On Amon Amarth's 'Raven's Flight'

K. Wiggins | 11-17-2019

Mob Rules

Mob Rules have released their take on the Amon Amarth's track "Raven's Flight." The two band had previously toured together on the Wacken Road Show in 2003.

Frontman Klaus Dirks explained why they picked this song, "We just wanted to try something new, experimenting with other sounds and doing a song that might be untypical for us."

"Every evening, when the guys [Amon Amarth] came on stage, the audience was shaken completely upside down. The power and joy of playing of the band were already impressive at that time!

"We were always looking for challenges and considered it important to cover a current song instead of just another old metal or rock classic." Listen to the cover here.


