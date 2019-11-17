.

Robert Plant Has 40 Ideas Already For Next Recording

William Lee | 11-17-2019

Robert Plant

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant says he and his The Sensational Space Shifters bandmates have around 40 different "instrumental ideas" already and are planning to get together to work on the material.

Plant and the band released their last album "Carry Fire" in 2017 and he was asked about his upcoming recording plans during a chat with Classic Rock. He responded, : "Yeah, there are some things in the air, possibly in Nashville.

I'm supposed to be going there in two weeks' time. There's nothing going on at all at the moment, but there will be. Between The Sensational Space Shifters' guitarists Justin Adams and Liam 'Skin' Tyson and everybody, we've got about 40 different instrumental ideas already.

"We work with a guy called Tim Oliver, who's the studio manager down at Real World, Peter Gabriel's place, and we can mess about in there. I can spend an afternoon with Tim and really shift styles and stems of music in preparation to shape them as songs.

'We've recorded the last two records with Tim and it's a great way of doing things. It's a good combination. We all know where we're going."


