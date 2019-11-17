The Offspring Finish Long-Awaited New Album

The Offspring have completed work on their long-awaited follow-up to their 2012 album "Days Go By" and are hoping to release the effort early next year.

The album news came from guitarist Noodles who sat down with Halifax to promote their current tour with Sum 41 and Dinosaur Pile-Up. He said of the record, "The artwork needs to be done and we have a rough tracklist. We've even gone and done more music since. We just need a distribution deal, and we want that done by the end of the year. Then we can release early next year."

Noodles described the album as follows, "The evolution was really slow. We've moved back to playing music we fell in love with and finding a way to keep it fresh. Punk rock was there when we were young, trying to figure out where to go and what to do.

"We also always wanted songs you could play along to, and ones you'd get stuck in your head."





Related Stories

Toto Offspring ZFG Release Single and Plot Tour With Fathers

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

More Offspring News



