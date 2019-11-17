.

The Offspring Finish Long-Awaited New Album

William Lee | 11-17-2019

Offspring

The Offspring have completed work on their long-awaited follow-up to their 2012 album "Days Go By" and are hoping to release the effort early next year.

The album news came from guitarist Noodles who sat down with Halifax to promote their current tour with Sum 41 and Dinosaur Pile-Up. He said of the record, "The artwork needs to be done and we have a rough tracklist. We've even gone and done more music since. We just need a distribution deal, and we want that done by the end of the year. Then we can release early next year."

Noodles described the album as follows, "The evolution was really slow. We've moved back to playing music we fell in love with and finding a way to keep it fresh. Punk rock was there when we were young, trying to figure out where to go and what to do.

"We also always wanted songs you could play along to, and ones you'd get stuck in your head."


