Dave Grohl Has A Lot Of Ideas For Next Foo Fighters Album

The Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins says that the band is in the early stages of their next studio album, but frontman Dave Grohl already has a lot of ideas for the effort.

The drummer is busy promoting the new Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders album "Get The Money" and sat down with Loudwire to discuss the effort and other topics.

He had this to say about the new Foo's album, "We're in such the fetal stages at this point, it's hard to say what the direction of that thing would be, but we're definitely chugging along and Dave [Grohl]'s certainly got a lot of f***ing ideas, that's all I can say," reveals the drummer about the new album.

He went on to say the following about Grohl, "The guy is a f***ing creative god. He really is. He never stops, and he's just got such conviction and faith in whatever he is working on.

"There's never any second guessing with Dave, and I really respect that about him. I've learned so much from that f***er, and I just continue to."





