Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has taken to Twitter to address comments that he made on That Metal Show in 2014 that he would "invite the world to come for free" if the band decided to reunite.

After clips from the TV appearance resurfaced online following the announcement that the band will be reuniting next year, Mars took to social media to address the comments, "While I was clearly joking about the free tickets that night on TMS, I was also deeply convinced that we would never ever be touring again.

"I would never have expected to be facing a whole new generation of fans demanding to see us play. In fact, touring with Motley Crue comes at a weird place in time, since my solo record is almost complete after such a long time of writing and recording.

"But, I put our fans first. Anyways, I am eating a lot of crow and humble pie this Thanksgiving for those remarks and accept that some of you see this as me being dishonest. I said what I said and I was wrong. Peace."





