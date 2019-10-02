Roger Waters Previews Pink Floyd Classic From Concert Film

(hennemusic) Roger Waters is streaming a video preview of a 2018 performance of the 1977 Pink Floyd classic, "Dogs", from his forthcoming concert film "Us + Them."

Filmed during a four-night stand in Amsterdam last year, the track from the UK group's tenth studio album delivers a hologram of London's Battersea Power Station as Waters and crew launch into the song.

Directed by Sean Evans, "Us + Them" features the bassist live on his 2017-2018 tour, which saw him perform songs from legendary Pink Floyd albums including "The Dark Side Of The Moon", "The Wall", "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here", and from his 2017 record, "Is This The Life We Really Want?"

"Us + Them" will screen in cinemas worldwide over two nights: Wednesday, October 2 and Sunday, October 6. Watch the clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





