Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Concert Film

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming footage of their 1997 track, "The Memory Remains", from a recent pair of live concerts with the San Francisco Symphony as a preview to theatrical screenings of their new concert film, "S&M2."

The iconic metal band were joined by the orchestral outfit on September 6 and September 8 to deliver an identical 20-song setlist over both nights as the pairing officially opened the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Ahead of its worldwide theatrical premiere on October 9, Metallica just hosted a contest for fans to attend a series of advance screenings of the film in three cities this weekend.

"The response to the two S&M2 shows earlier this month at San Francisco's new Chase Center has been nothing short of mind-boggling!," says the group. "We had the most incredible time with the San Francisco Symphony and now cannot wait to share it with the world on the big screen.

"On Saturday, October 5 there will be three special preview screenings: one in London, one in New York, and one in Los Angeles and we've got your tickets! Watch the preview clip here.

