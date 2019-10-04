Stone Temple Pilots Stream Demo Of Rare Beach Boys Cover

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming audio of their demo of a rare Beach Boys track as a preview to the October 18 release of a 25th anniversary edition of their second album, "Purple."

As Rolling Stone notes, the obscure "She Knows Me Too Well" - written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love - was the B-side to "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)" in 1964 and appeared on "The Beach Boys Today!" album the following year.

"That was recorded during the Purple sessions," explains bassist Robert DeLeo. "That song and 'Pretty Penny' were both done during a field trip we did at one of Brendan O'Brien's friends' houses. We recorded them in the living room of his house on a 2 inch 8-track live tape."

DeLeo brought the song to the band after being a longtime fan of the tune.

"Being the youngest in our family, I would listen to the 45s that were always hanging out by the record player, and the Beach Boys 45s were the first ones I listened to," he says. "There are certain obscure Beach Boys songs that have always been some of my favorites, including 'She Knows Me Too Well'. When I first played that one for Scott [Weiland], he really fell in love with it, so I suggested that we cover it."

Produced by Brenden O'Brien and led by the singles "Big Empty", "Vasoline" and "Interstate Love Song", "Purple" debuted at No I in the US while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country.

The 3CD/1LP "Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" delivers a newly-remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, including demos and acoustic and live recordings. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Vintage 'Meatplow' Live Recording

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Stone Temple Pilots Music and More



