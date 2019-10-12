.

Foo Fighters Cover Psychedelic Furs And B-52s On New EP

Bruce Henne | 10-12-2019

Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters cover The Pyschedelic Furs and The B-52's on their newly-released EP, "01020225." The latest project in the band's ongoing archive series delivers the band's version of "Sister Europe", a track from The Psychedelic Furs' 1980 self-titled debut, and a live recording of The B52's classic, "Planet Claire", from a Halloween 2002 show at the Supper Club in New York City that features the group's frontman Fred Schneider.

The EP also includes a pair of original Foo Fighters songs that were featured on soundtracks: "The One" from 2002's "Orange County" and "Win Or Lose" from 2001's "Out Cold"; both tunes were previously released a b-sides of the group's 2002 single, "All My Life."

The Foos just wrapped up a series of fall shows in South America that saw Dave Grohl reveal the band's plans for new music during their September 28 headlining set at Rock In Rio in Brazil.

"I don't know when we'll be back down here again, but we will<" the rocker told the crowd. "We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It's good, it's good." Stream the EP here.



