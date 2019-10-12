Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

Zac Brown Band claimed the top spot on this week's LIVE75 chart from Pollstar, while Iron Maiden jumped from no. 10 last week to No. 3 with their Legacy of the Beast Tour.

Brown's The Owl Tour was no.2 for the previous two weeks but moved up to the No. 1 with an ticket average of 16,026 from five shows this past week.

Hard rockers the Scorpions follow close behind at No. 2 with an average of 15,818 tickets for 3 shows. Iron Maiden was declared this week's Noise Maker with their climb to No. 3 with an average of 15,733 for seven shows. See the full top 10 here.





