Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart

William Lee | 10-12-2019

Zac Brown Band claimed the top spot on this week's LIVE75 chart from Pollstar, while Iron Maiden jumped from no. 10 last week to No. 3 with their Legacy of the Beast Tour.

Brown's The Owl Tour was no.2 for the previous two weeks but moved up to the No. 1 with an ticket average of 16,026 from five shows this past week.

Hard rockers the Scorpions follow close behind at No. 2 with an average of 15,818 tickets for 3 shows. Iron Maiden was declared this week's Noise Maker with their climb to No. 3 with an average of 15,733 for seven shows. See the full top 10 here.


