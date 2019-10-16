.

KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

Michael Angulia | 10-16-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer says that he has been surprised at how emotional the fans have been to the band's End Of The Road Farewell Tour so far.

Thayer discussed the legendary group's lengthy final tour, which they resumed Down Under on Wednesday(Oct 16th) with Heavy and when asked if it has been bittersweet.

He responded, "It is emotional. Every night, we go out there and see the smiles, and actually the tears in a lot of people's eyes. It kind of surprises me sometimes, because I'm not ready for that.

"You see people with tears, but also tears of joy, loving this band for as long as it's been around. It means a lot to us, and to be on stage each night is just phenomenal. Seeing the response, we just couldn't feel better about it."

He was also asked how the band came up with the setlist. He said, "That's a tough one, but of course, you have to play the classics. You have to play the stuff that gets the biggest reaction, and that's simply what it comes down to.

"There's a dynamic to the show. It has an arc, and you want to keep building and then it's a climax at the end. You want the best response from the people, so you have to put the right songs in the right order to make that happen.

"We did work on that, and we wanted to cover all the different eras of KISS from the '70s, '80s, '90s, of course. That was our incentive, to make sure that it's dynamic and that we got the best reaction from the crowd. That just comes down to the greatest, classic KISS songs." Watch the interview below:


Related Stories


KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

KISS Star Gene Simmons Undergoes Surgery

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Singled Out: Jay Katana's KissClosed

KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

More KISS News

KISS Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim- Metallica Add Screenings Of S&M2 Concert Film- Beatles Announce Vinyl Box Set- KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Rob Halford In-Store Event And More

RockPile: Gary Wilson- Ape Shifter- J.D. Jackson

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Classic Bluegrass Show Highlights Closing Day

Live: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

advertisement


Latest News
Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim

Metallica Add Screenings Of S&M2 Concert Film

The Beatles Announce Vinyl Box Set

Yes Should Have Ended With Chris Squire's Death Says Wakeman

Blake Shelton Announces Friends and Heroes Tour

KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

Molly Hatchet Announce Battleground Album, Tour With New Singer

The Kinks Share Video Preview For Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.