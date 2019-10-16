KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer says that he has been surprised at how emotional the fans have been to the band's End Of The Road Farewell Tour so far.

Thayer discussed the legendary group's lengthy final tour, which they resumed Down Under on Wednesday(Oct 16th) with Heavy and when asked if it has been bittersweet.

He responded, "It is emotional. Every night, we go out there and see the smiles, and actually the tears in a lot of people's eyes. It kind of surprises me sometimes, because I'm not ready for that.

"You see people with tears, but also tears of joy, loving this band for as long as it's been around. It means a lot to us, and to be on stage each night is just phenomenal. Seeing the response, we just couldn't feel better about it."

He was also asked how the band came up with the setlist. He said, "That's a tough one, but of course, you have to play the classics. You have to play the stuff that gets the biggest reaction, and that's simply what it comes down to.

"There's a dynamic to the show. It has an arc, and you want to keep building and then it's a climax at the end. You want the best response from the people, so you have to put the right songs in the right order to make that happen.

"We did work on that, and we wanted to cover all the different eras of KISS from the '70s, '80s, '90s, of course. That was our incentive, to make sure that it's dynamic and that we got the best reaction from the crowd. That just comes down to the greatest, classic KISS songs." Watch the interview below:





