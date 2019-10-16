Metallica Add Screenings Of S&M2 Concert Film

(hennemusic) Following its recent record breaking worldwide cinema premiere, Metallica have added another night of screenings of "S&M2", their new concert film with the San Francisco Symphony "due to phenomenal demand."

Metallica regrouped with the orchestra last month to mark the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M", during a pair of concerts that were filmed at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

The project's October 9 debut - which was screened last week in over 95 countries and more than 3,700 cinemas worldwide - earned $5.5 million in box office revenue to claim the title as the largest ever global rock event cinema release in history, according to producers.

"The S&M2 shows illustrated the immense power of the iconic collaboration between Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony," says Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. "From the critical and audience acclaim, to the box office results in cinemas worldwide, this film truly exemplifies the power of bringing fans together around the world via the big screen."

"More screenings of 'S&M2' have been added in cinemas worldwide on October 30th," says Metallica. "If you missed it the first time or simply want to see it again, head over to metallica.film to book your tickets." Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





