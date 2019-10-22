.

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Forest Whitaker For New Video

K. Wiggins | 10-22-2019

Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon have released a music video for their track "in the dark" which stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Forest Whitaker.

The new video was written, directed and edited by frontman Oliver Sykes and was co-directed and produced by videographer Brian Cox. Sykes had the following to say, "'in the dark' is my first 'official' directing effort.

"We were in the midst of planning to shoot the video with a director in LA, 3 days before the shoot I got a call from Forest saying he was in London and available, so ignoring everyone who said it was impossible to make it happen in time, I called our videographer Brian and asked him if he wanted to help me direct a video.

"2 days later we were shooting in London! It was a crazy, emotional few days and I was very lucky to bag an insanely talented crew to assist me." Watch the clip here.


