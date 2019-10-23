Bruce Springsteen's Jimmy Kimmel Appearance Goes Online

Bruce Springsteen was among the guests featured on the October 21 episode of ABC-TV's late night series Jimmy Kimmel Live and video of the interview has been shared online.

The New Jersey rocker was on hand to promote the new concert film, "Western Stars", the companion project to his 2019 album of the same name that was shot at his barn.

"The film is basically about the journey that everybody takes in their definitions of freedom," Springsteen tells Kimmel. "When you're young, it's all about 'going where I want to go, doing what I want to do, I'm going to be who I want to be', and that's OK for your twenties. But somewhere in your thirties, it starts to catch up with you and your definition of freedom has to expand to include family, your civic life, you know, community that you're involved in. And if it doesn't, you're kind of, you get stuck out in the cold you know? Really out in the cold."

The singer recently learned some family history when he attended "Springsteen: His Hometown," an exhibit at the Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold, NJ that includes many displays and artifacts while tracing his roots back to the 1800s.

"The most interesting thing is they had a small parlor guitar, which is what people played in those days, a small guitar," explains Bruce. "So, I'm not the first guitar player in the Springsteens."

The singer also recounted tales from his family life, opening for Cheech & Chong in the mid-1970s, and his reaction to fans yelling "Bruuuuce" at him on and off stage. Watch the TV appearance here.





