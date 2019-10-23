KISS Still Getting Used To Idea Of Farewell Tour

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer says that he is still getting used to the idea that the band is doing their final tour, their multi-year End Of The Road tour that they launched earlier this year.

Thayer sat down with Heavy Mag and had this to say about the tour, "We feel good. I'm still getting used to this being the last tour. In North America and Europe, we've done 95 shows this year already, with about 20 more to go.

"I'm still loving being out there. Most all shows are sold-out. We've been packing them in, and the response has been incredible... It's something else. It's over the top.

"It's definitely the biggest show we've done, and I know that sounds very cliché, you've heard it before, but literally, it's the biggest and best show we've ever done. There's no doubt about it."

He was then asked about the planning that went into the trek. He responded, "With KISS, it's probably a lot more involved than most bands because of all the gags and the effects. We each have a solo with great effects.

"It took a few months to put it together. It starts with the band and our production manager and this stage design company putting together a design and liking that, and then they build it and we go see it in its rudimentary stages.

We did that last December. We worked on this for months, and we were rehearsing quite a lot too to make sure this was going to be the best tour [possible]. We put more time and effort into this, honestly, than any tour I've ever been involved with KISS on.

"We went up to Vancouver a whole month before the tour started just to rehearse and go through the show in the arena and perfect it all." Watch the full interview below:





