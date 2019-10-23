Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front

Luckily for Misfits fans, Glenn Danzig got it wrong when he said that last week's Madison Square Garden concert in New York City would be the final reunion show for the band.

The Original Misfits took to social media on Wednesday (October 23rd) to announce to fans that they will be playing another special reunion show in December.

The show will be taking place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, PA on December 14th and will feature support from the Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front.

The band shared an event poster and said, "Following their SOLD OUT Halloween performance at Madison Square Garden in NYC, the Original Misfits bring a nightmare before Xmas to the Wells Fargo Center on Sat., December 14 with special guests Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front! Get ready for Christmas Evil Philly! Tickets on sale Friday (10/25) at 10am, but Fiend PRE-SALE starts tomorrow (Wed 10/23) at 10AM EST. Use code: OGMISFITS [at this location]."





