Motley Crue Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dr. Feelgood'

(hennemusic) Motley Crue will release a 30th anniversary edition of their 1989 smash, "Dr. Feelgood", on November 29th. Produced by Bob Rock, the band's fifth album featured a number of hit singles, including the title track, "Kickstart My Heart", "Without You", "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)."

The group's biggest-selling album to date, "Dr. Feelgood" sold more than six million copies in the US alone and spent 109 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 1.

The project earned Grammy nominations for "Dr. Feelgood" (1990) and "Kickstart My Heart" (1991) in the Best Rock Performance category and won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal album for the record at the American Music Awards in 1991.

"After feeling robbed of a #1 album with 'Girls Girls Girls', the band was hell bent on topping ourselves on every level," says bassist Nikki Sixx. "Bringing in Bob Rock to produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered. The band was clean, lean and sober and this album has some of our proudest work."

Motley Crue's 30th anniversary edition of "Dr. Feelgood" will feature new CD and vinyl packaging as well as a deluxe edition including colored vinyl, three 7" picture discs, a Dr. bag, deck of cards, prescription notepad and drumstick pens, pins, guitar picks, band aids, and more. Preorder the deluxe edition here and watch the trailer here.

