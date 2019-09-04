Slipknot Reveal Full Knotfest Mexico and Columbia Lineups

Slipknot have announced the full lineups for their upcoming Knotfest events in Mexico as week as Columbia this fall, which will both be headlined by the band.

The band will be kicking things off with Knotfest Mexico on November 30th at Parque Deportivo Oceania in Mexico City. The bill will feature Godsmack, Evanescence, Behemoth, Bullet For My Valentine, Papa Roach, 311, Carcass, Suicidal Tendencies, Stratovarius, Nothing More, Of Mice & Men Cherry Bombs, Chelsea Grin, Belphegor, The Bronx, Cemican, Okalacas, Tanus, Here Comes The Kraken, Crajo, Clandestino, The Suffering, Stone Leek, Matherya, Never Again, Headcrusher, Arcadia Libre, Las Poker, Proyect46, Parazit, Kaizan, Hate Bullets, Gore And Carnage, Torcido Monkey Dream, DethDealers, AFK, Rejexion and Hankside .

Slipknot teamed up with Forcefest to provide a second day on December 1st which will feature a headline set by Rob Zombie and performances by W.A.S.P., In Flames, Saxon, Accept, Testament, Exodus, and more.

Knotfest Colombia will be taking place at Hipodromo De Los Andes in Bogota on December 6th and will feature a headline performance by Slipknot and the lineup will also include W.A.S.P, Behemoth, Accept, Testament, Saxon, Stratovarious, Unleashed, A.N.I.M.A.L., Carnifex, Perpetual Warfare, Reencarnacion, Random Revenge, Koyi K Utho, Aire Como Plomo, Poker, Arzen and Gutgrinder.





