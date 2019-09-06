Metallica Share Video Of Rarity Performance From Vienna

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from an August 16 concert at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Austria.

The tune first surfaced as one of two new songs featured on the band's "S&M" live release, which captured Metallica in concert with The San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Kamen.

The rarely-performed "No Leaf Clover" has returned to the group's setlist this spring after a seven-year absence from the live lineup. Next month, Metallica will be seen down under when they deliver six performances on the WorldWired tour in Australia and a pair in New Zealand; the first of two shows in Melbourne and a gig in Auckland sold-out more than four months in advance. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





