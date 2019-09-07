.

Def Leppard's Current Residency Being Captured For DVD

(hennemusic) Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott has confirmed that the band are filming some of their current Las Vegas residency shows for a future DVD release.

In the latest video update from Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Elliott shares the news while taking fans behind-the-scenes prior to a number of the UK group's latest concerts in Sin City, which will wrap up this weekend.

Def Leppard delivered a number of rarities, live debuts and a brief acoustic set during the August 14 launch of their 2019 series, which sees the band play a dozen shows during their second residency.

"Five years ago, we played our first-ever residency in Las Vegas which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience... I have to say, we really enjoyed it!," says Elliott. "Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience."

The group will next perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21 ahead of an October 12 set at the Exit 111 Fetsival in Manchester, TN. Watch the video here.

