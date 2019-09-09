Don Broco Recruit All-Star Guests For New Track 'Action'

Don Broco have released a stop-motion video for their brand new track "Action" which features guest vocals from Tillian Pearson (Dance Gavin Dance), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth), Tyler Carter (Issues) and Taka Moriuchi (One OK Rock).

The new visual features frontman Rob Damiani and the special guests as action heroes. Rob had this to say about the track, "We're all gonna die at some point so get the f*** up and do something with your day/week/life.

"That's what Action is about and it's been rad linking up with a load of our mates on it. There's not nearly enough collabs going on right now in rock music so we're bringing back the vibes with help from the absolute dudes Taka, Caleb, Tyler and Tilian." Watch the video here





