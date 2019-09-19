System Of A Down Announce First 2020 Show But No New Music

System Of A Down have announced the first of their planned European shows next year but frontman Serj Tankian says that the band still has no plans to record new music.

The band announced a festival appearance and plans for more dates via social media. They wrote, "We are excited to announce the first of many shows in Europe next year. First up is our return to Finland for the Provinssi festival in June."

SOAD will be playing the first date of the Provinssi festival on June 25th. Tankian did a recent interview with Billboard and was asked if the band has discussed making some new music. He replied,

"The status has not changed. We tour. We do shows together.

"We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together. Maybe one day that will change, maybe that won't, but we're all close friends and we enjoy each other's company and we're like family at this point, after 25 years. We'll be announcing some new shows soon."





