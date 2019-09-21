.

Sammy Hagar's High Tide Beach Party Canceled

K. Wiggins | 09-21-2019

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar's High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, which was set to take place later this month in Huntington Beach, Ca, has been canceled after a state agency denied the event a permit.

The official website for the festival shared, "The event's website shared the following statement, "Due to being denied the necessry [sic] permit submitted on 12-16-18 from California State Parks the High Tide Party & Car Show scheduled for September 28 & 29, has been canceled.

"Unfortunately, there is no possibility to relocate the events. All ticket holders will automatically receive a refund through official ticketing outlets, Front Gate Tickets and GroupOn."

According to a local here, the state agency claimed that they had not received all of the necessary fees, including ones for law enforcement, medical and fire, and a week out from the event, they felt they had no choice but to not approve the permit.

Hagar said via his publicist, "I was surprised and very disappointed to learn of the cancellation. More than anything I'm just sorry to inconvenience the fans."


