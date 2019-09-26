Light The Torch Release 'The Great Divide' Lyric Video
Light The Torch have released lyric video for their song "The Great Divide". The track comes from the band's most recent studio album "Revival".
"The Great Divide" clip can be streamed here and frontman Howard Jones had the following to say about the song, "This song is basically about doing anything to save that which is already dead.
"You've tried everything to make it work and you knew deep down it wouldn't work in the first place. Come out to the Octane Accelerator tour and sing along with us, it's going to be fun on an epic scale!"
The band will promoting the album by hitting the road in October for the Octane Accelerator Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Fit For a King, and Awake At Last. See the dates below:
10/29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
10/31 - Louisville, KY - Tiger Room*
11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
11/5 - Denver, CO - Summit
11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
11/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/12 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11/16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
11/17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
11/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11/22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/23 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
11/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
11/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
11/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11/30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
*Light The Torch headline date
