.

Light The Torch Release 'The Great Divide' Lyric Video

Michael Angulia | 09-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Light The Torch

Light The Torch have released lyric video for their song "The Great Divide". The track comes from the band's most recent studio album "Revival".

"The Great Divide" clip can be streamed here and frontman Howard Jones had the following to say about the song, "This song is basically about doing anything to save that which is already dead.

"You've tried everything to make it work and you knew deep down it wouldn't work in the first place. Come out to the Octane Accelerator tour and sing along with us, it's going to be fun on an epic scale!"

The band will promoting the album by hitting the road in October for the Octane Accelerator Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Fit For a King, and Awake At Last. See the dates below:

10/29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
10/31 - Louisville, KY - Tiger Room*
11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
11/5 - Denver, CO - Summit
11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
11/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/12 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11/16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
11/17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
11/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11/22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/23 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
11/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
11/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
11/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11/30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
*Light The Torch headline date


Related Stories


Light The Torch Release 'The Great Divide' Lyric Video

More Light The Torch News

Light The Torch Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital- Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert- -Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg- Megadeth- more


Reviews
KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

advertisement


Latest News
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg

Megadeth's Ellfson Updates On Dave Mustaine's Cancer Fight

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'History Of Violence' Video

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Adam Ant Announces U.S. Friend Or Foe Tour

The Almost Release 'Chokehold' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.