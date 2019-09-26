Light The Torch Release 'The Great Divide' Lyric Video

Light The Torch have released lyric video for their song "The Great Divide". The track comes from the band's most recent studio album "Revival".

"The Great Divide" clip can be streamed here and frontman Howard Jones had the following to say about the song, "This song is basically about doing anything to save that which is already dead.

"You've tried everything to make it work and you knew deep down it wouldn't work in the first place. Come out to the Octane Accelerator tour and sing along with us, it's going to be fun on an epic scale!"

The band will promoting the album by hitting the road in October for the Octane Accelerator Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Fit For a King, and Awake At Last. See the dates below:

10/29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

10/31 - Louisville, KY - Tiger Room*

11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

11/5 - Denver, CO - Summit

11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

11/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/12 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/14 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

11/16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

11/17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

11/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11/22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/23 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

11/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

11/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11/30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

*Light The Torch headline date





