Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup
Metallica lead the lineup for next year's Global Citizen concert event that will take place over 10-hours on five continents on September 26, 2020.
The "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream" event will raise money for the United Nations campaign against extreme poverty and will feature performances at Central Park in New York City, Lagos in Nigeria, and still to-be-announced cities in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
Metallica had this to say, "We're excited to announce that we'll be appearing live at one of these shows along with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Eddie Vedder, Muse, Ozzy Osbourne, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pharrell Williams, and many, many more who will fan out around the globe."
