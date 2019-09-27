Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup

Metallica lead the lineup for next year's Global Citizen concert event that will take place over 10-hours on five continents on September 26, 2020.

The "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream" event will raise money for the United Nations campaign against extreme poverty and will feature performances at Central Park in New York City, Lagos in Nigeria, and still to-be-announced cities in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Metallica had this to say, "We're excited to announce that we'll be appearing live at one of these shows along with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Eddie Vedder, Muse, Ozzy Osbourne, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pharrell Williams, and many, many more who will fan out around the globe."





Related Stories

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Metallica Announce 2020 All Within My Hands Benefit Concert

Metallica Announce S&M2 Preview Screenings

Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Megaforce (Metallica) Founder Jon Zazula Special Book Event

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music

Metallica Never Felt More Connected Says Lars

More Metallica News

Metallica Music and More



