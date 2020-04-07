.

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

Keavin Wiggins | 04-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

KISS frontman and cofounder Paul Stanley shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday (April 7th) to celebrate the 100th birthday of his father William Eisen.

Stanley posted a photo with his father and wrote, "MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY! He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son.

"We can't be together since it's not safe. I love him dearly and am asking everyone please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you."


Related Stories


KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video

KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Leg

Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

David Lee Roth Says He Takes Chances Opening For KISS

KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members

KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale

More KISS News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam- Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup- Paul Stanley- Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic- more

Reviews

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

advertisement
Latest News

Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video

Metallica Stream Complete 2009 Copenhagen Concert

Wolfheart Deliver The Hammer With New Video

SayWeCanFly Releases 'anxxiety' Video

One In The Chamber Release 'Blow' Video