KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

KISS frontman and cofounder Paul Stanley shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday (April 7th) to celebrate the 100th birthday of his father William Eisen.

Stanley posted a photo with his father and wrote, "MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY! He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son.

"We can't be together since it's not safe. I love him dearly and am asking everyone please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you."





