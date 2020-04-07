KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

KISS frontman and cofounder Paul Stanley shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday (April 7th) to celebrate the 100th birthday of his father William Eisen.
Stanley posted a photo with his father and wrote, "MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY! He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son.
"We can't be together since it's not safe. I love him dearly and am asking everyone please wish him Happy Birthday on this milestone. Thank you."
