Issues Unplug For New Version Of 'Tapping Out'

Issues have unplugged for a brand new acoustic version of their song "Tapping Out". The studio version of the single appears on the group's latest album "Beautiful Oblivion".
One fan wrote of the new acoustic take on the song, "So cool, the song was completely transformed. With this version of the song each word hits, it like you can feel the pain of the emotions that the lyrics were created from. So much depth here, Tyler killed it."
Fans will be able to catch the band live this summer when they hit the road with Dance Gavin Dance on their rescheduled headline tour, which will also feature Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Wolf & Bear. Check out the new unplugged track below:
