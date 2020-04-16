Def Leppard Share Pyromania Rarity Video From London To Vegas

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming rare performance video of their 1983 "Pyromania" track, "Billy's Got A Gun", as the latest preview to the forthcoming live package, "London To Vegas."

The tune was the closing cut on the UK band's third album, which broke Def Leppard in America as the project hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 10 million copies in the country.

Prior to its inclusion as part of the group's Las Vegas residency last year; "Billy's Got A Gun" was last performed in Tokyo in 2002 and only four times in the 90s after being a regular staple during the band's mid-80's tours, according to setlist.fm.

Due May 29, "London To Vegas" delivers audio and video of two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood"; both come with bonus features, with the London material rounded out by the mini-documentary, "Hysteria: Then And Now", while fans can access behind-the-scenes video from Vegas. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





