Dead & Company To Stream Alpine Valley Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company have announced the details for this week's installment of "One More Saturday Night", the acclaimed group's free weekly streaming series.

Fans will be able to tune in online via the band's Facebook page or YouTube channel at this Saturday evening April 18th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT to watch their June 22, 2018 performance at Alpine Valley in Troy, WI.

The RSVP for the show is here and the band, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, ask that fans "please consider making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund" here.





