Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online

Fans can now easily watch the full-length Slipknot documentary "Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life" after it has been shared on YouTube in its entirety by BBC Radio 1.
Here is the synopsis: "a unique and fascinating insight into the career and controversies of one of the most successful and contentious heavy metal bands of all time: Slipknot.
"The film combines new interviews, backstage access and an exclusive live session from the nine-piece group, performing six career-defining tracks at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in front of an intimate audience.
"The six tracks, one from each of the band's albums, transport the group, acknowledged by many as one of the most extreme live acts ever, from their usual arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intense setting.
"The film highlights the group's phenomenal 25-year career, revealing how one of the most relentless and intense-sounding groups ever have struggled with drink, drugs, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, outsold their peers and picked up a Grammy along the way, whilst staying as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever." Watch it below:
