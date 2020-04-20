August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video

August Burns Red have recruited Silverstein frontman Shane Told to help them cover NOFX's "Linoleum," in their brand new Covid-19 quarantine video.

JB Brubaker had this to say about the cover, "ABR covered 'Linoleum' by NOFX on a 7" we did in 2009. We busted it out on tour periodically over the years.

"This past summer, while touring with Silverstein, we played it semi-regularly with Shane Told handling the vocals. While we were all stuck at home in isolation, we thought it would be fun to put together a quarantine version of 'Linoleum' that featured Shane.

"We each recorded our own parts at home and our sound engineer Chris Pollock mixed the audio together. Then, we had our touring photographer, Ray Duker, edit all the videos together.

"This was a fun project for us to put together, and we hope you enjoy it." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

August Burns Red Release 'Bones' Video

August Burns Red Deliver 'Paramount'

August Burns Red Release 'Defender' Video and Announce Album

August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details

More August Burns Red News



