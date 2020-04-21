Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming video of their complete performance at the 2019 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France. On the road at the time in support of 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions", the Maryland outfit rocked a 45-minute set at last year's festival.

This year's 15th anniversary edition of the annual event - set for early June - was recently cancelled by French authorities as the country deals with the current pandemic.

Clutch recently shared an update on their touring plans moving forward as the live music industry remains on lockdown due to social distancing policies.

"The ongoing measures to reduce the spread of the Covid19 virus are affecting all of us," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "As a result, our 2020 touring plans have been thrown into disarray, and since some of you are still asking about a date here and show there, it seems appropriate to give some guidance to our fans.

"We were very much looking forward to hitting the road in the US with our friends in Volbeat. On March 24th they posted to their Facebook page: 'With the safety of our fans, crew and family in mind, the US leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour will be postponed to September and October.' We very much look forward to joining Volbeat when this tour is rescheduled.

"There were a couple of headline dates on our schedule in between the Volbeat dates: Greensborough, NC on April 16th, and Flint, MI on May 7th. These are postponed and will be rescheduled at the appropriate time, too. Our South American dates and the show at the festival in Mexico City have all been postponed as well. We will let you know once those shows are rescheduled.

"That's it for now. When there are new developments we will let you know. Stay safe out there people. We'll all enjoy live music again when the time is right." Watch the festival performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

