What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum has enjoyed a very successful career and he recently shared the one thing that he would do differently if he had the chance.

Sorum replaced original drummer Steven Adler in Guns N' Roses and he later enjoyed even more success when he teamed with GNR bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan in Velvet Revolver.

Matt was recently asked about Guns N' Roses' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012. He, Slash and McKagan were the only members to attend the event. He responded, "Obviously, that band is going to be my legacy. I am very proud of what I did at that particular time with the band, so to get that accolade was the top of the notch.

"I also won a Grammy for 'Slither' with Velvet Revolver, so I earned the top of the heap, and I am very grateful for that because I worked really hard, and it was a good feeling."

Sorum then explained that if he could change one thing, he would have prepared his induction speech. He said, "To be honest with you, when I was up there, I didn't have a speech prepared. Everything was happening so fast, so it was really an out-of-body experience. When you are up there, it is just crazy.

"If I were to do my Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame acceptance speech over, I would thank my brother for my first drum set, which I forgot, and I would thank my wife, Ace, for just being my best friend."

While Sorum is not part of the Not In This Lifetime reunion of Guns N' Roses, he is still very much involved in the music business. His latest project was producing the forthcoming solo album from The Runaways frontwoman Cherie Currie.

Sorum not only produced "Blvds Of Splendor", but also played on the record and he recruited Slash and Duff to appear on it as well.





Related Stories

Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

Guns N' Roses Reschedule Current Tour

Guns N' Roses Rock Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears

Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled

More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed

Guns N' Roses Concert Canceled By Government Order

More Guns N' Roses News



