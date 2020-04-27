Academy Of Country Music Awards Going Nashville For 1st Time

This year's Academy Of Country Music Awards, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now set to take place in Nashville for the first time it its 55 year history.
The 55th annual awards show will be taking place on Wednesday, September 16th and will be broadcast from Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe live on CBS beginning at 8:00-11:00 PM ET (time delayed for PT viewers).
Country superstar Keith Urban will be hosting the event. Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside had this to say, "While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn't be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy's history.
"First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville.
"Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music - The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
"A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality!"
"Tennessee is honored to be a part of this historic event," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "Showcasing the talent and musical heritage of our state is always a source of pride, and it couldn't be more valuable than this year. On behalf of all Tennesseans, I want to thank the Academy of Country Music for bringing this event home."
