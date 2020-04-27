The Offspring Go Tiger King With Lockdown Cover

The Offspring have released a new lockdown video of their cover of The Clinton Johnson Band's "Here Kitty Kitty," which has gained recent notoriety from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King".

The band had this to say about the clip and the cover, "Hey, Guys! Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too. This song, Here Kitty Kitty, was originally by The Clinton Johnson Band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in.

"The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they've absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song & video." Watch the video below:





